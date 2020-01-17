MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.17 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $12.94 on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

