MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $362-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.17 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $38.18 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

