Michael D. Cordano Sells 2,034 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $363,257.12.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

