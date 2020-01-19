Michael D. Fleisher Sells 4,726 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W opened at $106.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

