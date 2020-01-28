Michael David Barnard Buys 1,100 Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £517 ($680.08).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael David Barnard bought 12,766 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £6,127.68 ($8,060.62).

Shares of LON NCA2 opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.42. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.82).

New Century AIM VCT2 Company Profile

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

