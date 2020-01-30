Michael David Barnard Purchases 33,534 Shares of New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard bought 33,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £15,760.98 ($20,732.68).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Michael David Barnard bought 1,100 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £517 ($680.08).

On Monday, January 13th, Michael David Barnard bought 12,766 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £6,127.68 ($8,060.62).

Shares of LON:NCA2 opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.82).

About New Century AIM VCT2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

