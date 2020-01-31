Michael J. Brown Sells 11,493 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $74.02 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

