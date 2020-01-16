Michael J. Burdiek Sells 30,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CalAmp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

