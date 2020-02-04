Michael James Callahan Sells 35,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $1,614,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,119.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00.

DDOG stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

