Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.66. Michael Kors shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 2,130,377 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17.

About Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

