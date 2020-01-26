Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,148,181.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.02 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,477,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

