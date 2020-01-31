Michael P. Huerta Purchases 1,025 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DAL opened at $57.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,811,000 after buying an additional 330,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

