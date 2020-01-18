Michael T. Fisher Sells 19,831 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Etsy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

