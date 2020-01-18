Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 5,068,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,017. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

