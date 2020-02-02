Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 634059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $723.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 2,979,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Michaels Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,560,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 2,530.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 417,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Michaels Companies by 122.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

