Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.66. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 136,861 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIK. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

