Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.49. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 206,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $952.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

