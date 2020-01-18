Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.49, approximately 5,104,934 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,885,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

MIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

