Michele A. Evans Sells 9,629 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMT opened at $428.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

