MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

