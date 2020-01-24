Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) Insider Sells £430,500 in Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) insider Peter Sharp sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £430,500 ($566,298.34).

Shares of LON MBH opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.36.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

