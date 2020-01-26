Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

MCRO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,545.57 ($20.33).

MCRO opened at GBX 1,115.40 ($14.67) on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.60.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

