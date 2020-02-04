Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 831,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

