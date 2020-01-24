Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.24. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 25,204 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

