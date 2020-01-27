Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the December 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.22.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

