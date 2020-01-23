Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MBOT stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 5.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

