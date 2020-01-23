Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.52

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $12.35. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 587,072 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

See Also: Overbought