Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MBOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 5,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,112. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 5.22. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

