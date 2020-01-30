Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

