Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Written by × January 30, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*