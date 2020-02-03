Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $1.12-1.32 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Float