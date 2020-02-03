Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,496,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest