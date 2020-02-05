Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.51 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

