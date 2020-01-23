Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 46,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,770. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 838,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

