Microencapsulation Market To Reach USD 14.40 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

New York, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High prevalence of target diseases, rising demand in pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for dietary supplement, widespread application of microencapsulation in various industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Microencapsulation Market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.40 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Microencapsulation is a process in which active ingredients are coated with extremely small capsules. This technology has been used in the cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and food industries, in flavors, acids, oils, vitamins, microorganisms, among others. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic target diseases, rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry, increased demand for supplementary products, and more efficient physiological action. Increasing chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, and other CVS diseases is expected to fuel market growth.

In hypertension, the drug is required to remain active on the administration to avoid several doses per day. Microencapsulation offers prolonged and or sustained release action, as the core material or active ingredients are coated with polymers or other biodegradable and chemically compatible coating material, which restricts the drug release for a more extended time. Reduced multiple doses have to lead to more patient compliance, which is expected to propel the microencapsulation market growth. The broader application of microencapsulation in various industries is enhancing market demand. For example, microencapsulation is widely used in the food industry for perishable products such as highly volatile foods and prevention from auto-oxidation of certain dairy products.

However, high cost in association with production or process of microencapsulation of core material and allergies associated with the material used for coating may hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the microencapsulation market on the basis of coating material, method type, core material, application, and region:

Coating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Method Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Core Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

