Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have been trending very positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a news sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Micron Technology's ranking:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.76 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

