Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

