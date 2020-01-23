Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 15,661,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,458,592. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,992,000 after buying an additional 807,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

