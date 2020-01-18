Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

