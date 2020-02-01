Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.14.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. 28,455,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Micron Technology by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

