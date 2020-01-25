Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,432,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

