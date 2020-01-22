Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Longbow Research raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $69.00. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 9880535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

