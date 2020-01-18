Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), 1,959,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

