MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 4.7%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, 49 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing