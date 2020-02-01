MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

