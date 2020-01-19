Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $165.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 131,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,775,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,548. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1,267.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

