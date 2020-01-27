Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

