Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of -1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Microsoft’s analysis:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a market cap of $1,267.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?