Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

