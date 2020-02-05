Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Cfra

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $186.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,376,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203,014. The firm has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $180.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $8,842,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

