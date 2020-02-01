Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

